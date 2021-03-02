Springfield police officer receives award for saving lives

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Humble and outstanding. Those are just two of the words used to describe a local hero Monday night at Springfield City Hall.

Springfield police sergeant Kenneth Crawford was recognized during Monday’s city commission meeting for his role in de-escalating a domestic violence assault and saving the lives of a mother and her children.

District Director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association Robert Bage presented the award to Crawford.

”The biggest thing tonight, I believe, he was involved in an incident that didn’t turn out good for the intruder, but it turned out good for the family, said Ralph Hammond, mayor of Springfield. “You know one bad incident can throw a wrinkle in it, but you can overthrow that wrinkle and come out good.”

Hammond adds it’s always good to recognize somebody like Crawford for an outstanding job.

