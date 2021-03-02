Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar across the South and Northern Gulf Coast states as we await our next batch of showers to move in for the day today. Go ahead and keep the rain gear nearby, some of us will need it much more than others today.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool with most getting going in the upper 50s. You’ll want a light jacket, and you might as well make it a waterproof one. We’ll likely see our temperatures stay pretty steady throughout the morning. Highs this afternoon may only reach the low 60s on the coast in Gulf and Franklin Counties while the rest of NWFL stays in the mid to upper 50s.

Yesterday’s cold front has stalled out in the Gulf and spawned a new area of low pressure as it lifts back north across the area as a warm front today. Those further north of the front, largely north of I-10 and into South Alabama, will see the bulk of the rain today until later this afternoon. As the low pressure system moves closer by mid to late afternoon, we’ll see the showers and occasional rumbles of thunder spread out across NWFL.

So the drive home from work in the late afternoon and evening will be much more wet. In fact, there’s a marginal risk that some areas along and north of I-10 could see minor flooding concerns as rainfall reaches up to 1.50 to 2.00″ today in spots. Others across NWFL can expect up to an inch of rain, but again largely from the mid to late afternoon on into the evening for areas south of I-10.

The rain showers clear out overnight and clouds gradually decrease to some sunshine for Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average tomorrow with lows starting in the 40s and highs only reaching the low 60s.

We’ll keep the chilly 40s for mornings over the rest of the week, as highs gradually push back up into the seasonal upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with heavy rains expected largely north of I-10 through much of the day. Showers and occasional rumbles of thunder become more widespread across NWFL after 3 or 4pm today. Highs today remain rather steady only reaching the low 60s on the coast to upper 50s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a drier and cooler streak for the rest of the work week.

