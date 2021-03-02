Advertisement

Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case

Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the overdose death of a Bay County man in January.
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the overdose death of a Bay County man in January.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman accused of manslaughter in an overdose death was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

A Bay County judge sentenced Sidney Taylor, 27, to 14 years in prison after she entered an open plea to a manslaughter charge.

Investigators say Taylor gave the victim, Justin Peters, 32, a deadly combination of heroin and carfentanil, a drug lawyers say is used primarily by veterinarians on large animals such as horses and elephants and is not approved for use on humans. They say Peters died within moments after taking the drugs.

Taylor reportedly attempted to revive Peters by shoving methamphetamine into his mouth instead of calling 911.

Peters died from the overdose in January 2020.

