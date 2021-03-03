Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing southeast Louisiana boys

Louisiana State Police have upgraded the alert from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?(Source: Louisiana State Police/KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?

Louisiana State Police has upgraded the boys’ disappearance from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber Alert for both boys Wednesday.

Kaesyn is an 8-year-old boy and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is 4 years old, is 3 1/2 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

The boys both have blond hair and have crew-cut hairstyles.

Both children are missing and were last seen at their father’s home in Ponchatoula.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

The boys may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case
One child is dead and five other people are injured after a car crash in Okaloosa County Monday...
Child killed in Okaloosa County car crash
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
This news comes after the FDA approved a third vaccine for emergency use over the weekend.
More Floridians now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Crash in Calif. kills 13
Crash in Calif. kills 13
Arielle Scott from Callaway Elementary School
This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is...
850 STRONG STUDENT OF THE WEEK IS ARIELLE SCOTT
850STRONG STUDENT OF THE WEEK ARIELLE SCOTT
United Way of Northwest Florida thanks Publix with week-long celebration