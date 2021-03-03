Advertisement

Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to re-open the East Pass. The county received $1 million dollars as part of a RESTORE Act grant to study the potential pros and cons of re-opening.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to re-open the East Pass. The county received $1 million as part of a RESTORE Act grant to study the potential pros and cons of re-opening.

The East Pass, better known as “Old Pass,” is located between Shell Island and Tyndall Air Force Base. Officials say the lack of fresh seawater coming in after closing the channel has damaged what’s called our “bay system.” But the feasibility study required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection puts the county one step closer to opening the pass back up.

“People in Bay County are excited about it. They remember when it was open before and the beauty of the area that it brought. Just helping flush out the bay system, it’s just a win-win,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Officials say the study can take anywhere from 20 to 35 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
One child is dead and five other people are injured after a car crash in Okaloosa County Monday...
Child killed in Okaloosa County car crash
This news comes after the FDA approved a third vaccine for emergency use over the weekend.
More Floridians now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Bell is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Man accused of lying about age on app to prey on teenagers

Latest News

Changes have been made to the beach activities ordinance in Walton County.
Walton County beach activities ordinance changes for 2021 season
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials announced a new partnership with Okaloosa...
New monitoring for Bay County artificial reef system
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials talked about working with 'Walk-On...
Potential new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay County
Rain exits tonight w/sun returning Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast