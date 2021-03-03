Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to re-open the East Pass. The county received $1 million as part of a RESTORE Act grant to study the potential pros and cons of re-opening.

The East Pass, better known as “Old Pass,” is located between Shell Island and Tyndall Air Force Base. Officials say the lack of fresh seawater coming in after closing the channel has damaged what’s called our “bay system.” But the feasibility study required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection puts the county one step closer to opening the pass back up.

“People in Bay County are excited about it. They remember when it was open before and the beauty of the area that it brought. Just helping flush out the bay system, it’s just a win-win,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Officials say the study can take anywhere from 20 to 35 months to complete.

