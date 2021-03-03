Advertisement

Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot

Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting arrest without violence.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police arrested a man they believe has been dressing up as a Home Depot employee and stealing from the franchise across the panhandle.

Panama City Police say they arrested Dustin White, 32, of Georgia.

Police say they responded to the Home Depot on 23rd Street after callers say White was seen loading merchandise into the back of a moving truck in the store’s parking lot. They say he was wearing a Home Depot apron in an attempt to conceal what he was doing.

Police tell us White tried to run but was caught after a short chase.

Investigators say White had taken more than $1,500 in merchandise from the Panama City location. They also believe he had taken items from the Panam City Beach location and possibly the Tallahassee stores as well. They say at all three locations, they believe White dressed like an employee.

As other agencies investigate these cases, more charges could come.

White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting arrest without violence in connection with the incident at the Panama City store.

