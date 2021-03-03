Advertisement

Gulf Power customers to see lower bills

Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the...
Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the remainder of the year.(GULF POWER)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Power customers can expect to see a decrease in their power bills effective immediately.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved two requests from Gulf Power Tuesday.

Gulf Power requested to create two regulatory properties for the retirement of the Plant Crist Units to recover restoration costs related to Hurricane Sally.

The two regulatory properties represent an unrecovered $67.6 million in base rate capital investment and $394.5 million in Gulf Power’s 2021 Environmental Cost Recovery Clause (ECRC) capital investments, due to the early retirement of these coal generation assets.

This translates to a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the remainder of the year.

What could have been a $3 a month increase will now be about a $.71 decrease following the approved monthly reduction.

