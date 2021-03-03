Jasey Neitske is our Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -< For Arnold High School senior Jasey Neitske, the gym is her escape.

“You can go to the gym if you are angry or stressed out with school or any problems you have going on.” Jasey says “You kind of just take it all out at the gym.” The now two-time state champion not only puts her focus in the gym. But also the classroom. “If you want to get somewhere in life,” Jasey adds “you need to do good, at least, in high school, and for sure in college.” Taking dual-enrollment classes at Gulf Coast, Jasey is already getting a head start on the next chapter. She hopes to be a physical therapist or work in criminology one day. Her drive doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She trained with her dad on the weekends,” says Arnold weightlifting coach Josh Flaig. “She got up at 5 a.m. and trained with her dad during the week, and then she came and practiced with me in the afternoon, so as far as drive goes, she’s very driven, and she knows what it means to sacrifice” The weight room isn’t the only place Arnold weightlifting coach Flaig sees Jasey’s work ethic. He’s says she’s a leader on the mat and at the desk. “I taught her in math last year, and I have her in AP Statistics this year. She always reaches out for help, she comes in for tutoring, and she helps a lot of the athletes on the team who also have me.” Jasey plans on attending Gulf Coast, and then transferring to a four-year school to finish out her bachelor’s degree. Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.