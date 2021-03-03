Advertisement

Lady Marlins fall in soccer state championship match

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold girl’s soccer team has fallen in the 4A State Championship match, losing Wednesday afternoon to Cardinal Gibbons 2-0 at Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, north of Orlando.

The Lady Marlins controlled the early part of the first half of the match, but missed on some early opportunities. Then in the 32nd minute, the Lady Chiefs took the lead when an unfortunate set of events led to the first goal. Arnold defender Sadie Fish was trying to clear a cross in front of the goal, but that wound up in front of Gibbons’ Samantha Zuini who was able to easily score. The Lady Chiefs carried that 1-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Arnold with more opportunities including a penalty kick by Olivia Lebdaoui, but that was stopped by the Gibbons keeper.

Then later, Sydney Polivka would score with a header off a corner kick making it 2-0. Arnold unable to rally after that, and that’s how the match ended. The team’s final record winds up at 13-5-2.

This Arnold’s first foray to the state title match. And no doubt the players and coaches feel the sting of the tough loss, but there is reason for optimism, as this team returns a host of starters, losing just three seniors.

The Arnold boy’s team takes a crack at their 4A State Championship Thursday on that same field in Deland against defending state champs Gulliver Prep.

