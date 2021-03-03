Local high school students say “yes” to the dress

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s every high school girl’s dream to go to prom and have the perfect prom dress.

”As you are going there you want to feel good about how you look, your night is going to be more special the more comfortable you are and the better you feel about the way you look,” said Sarah Stewart, prom chair for Bay High School.

That dream came true on Tuesday for some local students. Bay High School partnered with Chautaugua Charter School to host a free prom dress pop-up shop.

Over 70 dresses were donated to Bay High School and now every girl there has the opportunity to say yes to the dress.

“We just wanted this night to be special for everyone, especially our seniors who didn’t get to have their junior prom. ... We knew we wanted all of them to participate and we didn’t want something like not having a dress to hold them back,” said Charlotte Schwoerer, prom chair for Bay High School.

This is one way for students to feel confident on prom night, despite the struggles they may have faced these last few years.

“There are still people here who are recovering from Hurricane Michael and still recovering from the pandemic. And this is just an awesome opportunity for the students who do prom committee and do the things here at Bay to reach out and make sure they have everything that they need,” said Ashlyn Ward, an employee at Chautaugua Charter School.

The Bay High School Pep Club also donated gift cards for students who need anything else for prom night, like makeup or jewelry.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.