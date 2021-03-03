Advertisement

New monitoring for Bay County artificial reef system

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials announced a new partnership with Okaloosa County to help manage our Large Area Artificial Reef Permit Sites (LAARPS).(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are talking about new ways to monitor our growing artificial reef system.

We currently have hundreds of artificial reefs surrounding Mexico Beach that provide habitats for our marine life. These reefs benefit our fishing and diving communities and are crucial to our economy.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials announced a new partnership with Okaloosa County to help manage our Large Area Artificial Reef Permit Sites (LAARPS).

“There’s a lot of information that needs to be gathered in a reef system on a constant basis and so in the monitoring of the reefs, we meet all of our permit requirements, and it’s very important so we can continue to grow the program,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

Officials say they hope by expanding the program, they can grow our fisheries while helping the environment at the same time.

