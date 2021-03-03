Advertisement

Organization aimed at funding fine arts programs to host “Hello Spring” concert

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One local organization has made it its mission to bring the arts to local students. A cause that wouldn’t be possible without some help from their fundraising concerts. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with more on their latest upcoming performance.

Many Mini Musicians is a non-profit organization that funds fine arts programs throughout public schools, and provides students with opportunities to experience the arts. Their latest fundraising concert, titled “Hello Spring”, will be on Saturday, March 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Watersound Origins in Panama City Beach. Organizers say it will be an afternoon of food, fun, and music provided by young artists from across Northwest Florida.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

For more information about the “Hello Spring” concert and what Many Mini Musicians does for the community, watch Sam’s full interview.

