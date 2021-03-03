Potential new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of now, the majority of COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed by our local Publix stores, hospitals, and the health department. However, as more people become eligible for the shot, Bay County officials say they anticipate receiving more vaccines.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials talked about working with Walk-On Clinic to create two potential distribution sites. Similar to testing sites, they would be drive-up locations and would rotate around the community. Although, nothing has been finalized yet.

“It all depends on when the vaccines are rolled out. Right now, they’re just not readily available. I mean if we have 10,000 that we’re shipped into Bay County, we obviously don’t want those sitting on the shelf,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Health officials say they don’t know when the county will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of now, they’ll continue distributing the Moderna vaccine.

