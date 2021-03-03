This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Arielle Scott from Callaway Elementary School.

Arielle is a second-grade student and speaks two languages which makes her an important addition to the class. With that talent, she is capable of helping Spanish-speaking students in her class that don’t speak English as their primary language.

Her teacher describes her as caring and encouraging and capable of explaining things in a different manner. Her random acts of kindness include making handmade greeting cards for her teachers and classmates. When she grows up, she wants to be part of the fashion industry.

“I want to become a clothes designer because if people are wearing plain I want them to see that they can add color to their clothes,” said Arielle.

Her favorite subject is reading and her favorite author is Dr. Seuss because of all the funny characters in the stories.

