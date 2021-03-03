Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain exits tonight w/the sun returning Wednesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain will end tonight over the panhandle, but the clouds will linger. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. On Wednesday we maybe briefly cloudy, but the sun will return. You can leave the rain gear at home. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the North at 10-15 mph. The forecast will be nice and dry through Friday w/some rain possible overnight Friday into early Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

