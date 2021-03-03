Advertisement

Walton County beach activities ordinance changes for 2021 season

Changes have been made to the beach activities ordinance in Walton County.
Changes have been made to the beach activities ordinance in Walton County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thousands of people will head to South Walton beaches for spring break.

As the county gets ready to welcome visitors, changes have been made to the beach activities ordinance.

People will be able to rent beach chairs from public beach access points 100 feet wide or wider.

Code compliance director Tony Cornman said vendors can rent from anywhere on the beach, except in two locations.

“Every place that’s owned by the county right now, except Eastern Lake and Dogwood-Thyme, those two places will be a vendor zone; so 50 percent of that beach will be allowed for vendors, and the other 50 percent will be for the public,” said Cornman.

Vendors said this year they’re expecting more visitors than ever.

“A lot of people come here for the beach, I would argue that’s the main reason everyone comes to South Walton, it’s a beautiful asset that we have and we want to do our best to keep it going,” said Rosemary Beach beach operations manager Chris Cummings.

Cornman has said in the past the beach activities ordinance is re-evaluated every year to improve the beach experience for visitors, locals, and businesses.

The beach activities ordinance can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been arrested after a shooting incident Sunday night near the area of the Panama...
One arrested in shooting near SkyWheel in Pier Park
Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department are currently investigating a fatal...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
One child is dead and five other people are injured after a car crash in Okaloosa County Monday...
Child killed in Okaloosa County car crash
This news comes after the FDA approved a third vaccine for emergency use over the weekend.
More Floridians now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Bell is charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Man accused of lying about age on app to prey on teenagers

Latest News

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials announced a new partnership with Okaloosa...
New monitoring for Bay County artificial reef system
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, officials talked about working with 'Walk-On...
Potential new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Bay County
Rain exits tonight w/sun returning Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast