Walton County beach activities ordinance changes for 2021 season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thousands of people will head to South Walton beaches for spring break.

As the county gets ready to welcome visitors, changes have been made to the beach activities ordinance.

People will be able to rent beach chairs from public beach access points 100 feet wide or wider.

Code compliance director Tony Cornman said vendors can rent from anywhere on the beach, except in two locations.

“Every place that’s owned by the county right now, except Eastern Lake and Dogwood-Thyme, those two places will be a vendor zone; so 50 percent of that beach will be allowed for vendors, and the other 50 percent will be for the public,” said Cornman.

Vendors said this year they’re expecting more visitors than ever.

“A lot of people come here for the beach, I would argue that’s the main reason everyone comes to South Walton, it’s a beautiful asset that we have and we want to do our best to keep it going,” said Rosemary Beach beach operations manager Chris Cummings.

Cornman has said in the past the beach activities ordinance is re-evaluated every year to improve the beach experience for visitors, locals, and businesses.

The beach activities ordinance can be found here.

