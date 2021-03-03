Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone.

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning as the last of the showers have slid out to the east overnight. Yet we’re still dealing with some cloud cover wrapping around this area of low pressure in the Southeast. Unfortunately, it looks like much of our day will fall under these clouds until the mid to late afternoon.

Temperatures under the clouds are quite chilly! We’re getting started in the widespread 40s with wind chills closer to the upper 30s. Dress warmly out the door today!

Temperatures will be slow to warm due to the clouds. We’ll gradually make our way to the low 50s by lunchtime. With a bit of sunshine trying to open up in the afternoon, we should manage to touch off the low 60s by the late afternoon.

High pressure is building in behind this latest frontal system and that will continue to clear out our skies into tonight. With clear skies and light northerly winds we’ll see our temperatures get a little colder tonight returning to the low 40s. But plenty of sunshine heads our way on Thursday and we’ll warm nicely to a seasonal high near 70 degrees.

We’ll keep a similar forecast in store for Friday as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun showing up late in the day. Highs today struggle to reach the low 60s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running chilly in our mornings and very pleasant under sunshine in the afternoons for the rest of the work week.

