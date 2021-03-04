Advertisement

Adults with special needs receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of people in Bay County are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations every single day. Many of them are senior citizens or first responders, but they’re not the only ones. Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is making sure no groups eligible for the vaccine are left behind.

“The special needs population is oftentimes a population that is forgotten within our community and I want to make sure that today is highlighted and special for them,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Clinical Transform Specialist Sarah Marler said.

On Wednesday, Ascension partnered with Bay District Schools and Arc of the Bay to host a vaccination clinic for people with disabilities. Michael Thomas Balsters is one of 120 people with special needs who were able to get their shot.

“A lot of times, we as families with family members with special needs, things are different for us and it’s great to have a clinic that is specific for our kids and our young adults,” Michael’s mom Jane Schmidt said.

Michael said this vaccine gives him hope that one day he can go back to doing what he loves most.

“To go exercising, the gym, the treadmill, yoga,” Michael explained.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay is working to vaccinate as many eligible people in our community as possible.

“Everybody needs to do everything they can to fight the pandemic and this just one of the steps that we can do to fight this and overcome it,” Marler said.

She added that Ascension Sacred Heart Bay will continue to work with Bay District Schools and Arc of the Bay to set up more vaccinations for those with disabilities. But, they haven’t finalized any dates yet.

