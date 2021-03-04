Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man wanted in Alabama in connection with an attempted homicide was arrested in Jackson County Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a call from Houston County law enforcement about a shooting involving a man who lived in Jackson County. Deputies say they started searching the county to find Jeffrey Edenfield, 57.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Highway 2 near Campbellton.

While searching for Edenfield in the area, they say they found his vehicle abandoned in Houston County. As they continued to search, they got a call from the Marianna Police Department saying Edenfield had turned himself in.

Investigators searched Edenfield’s house and say they found evidence of a shooting. They also say they found meth, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Houston County with a gunshot wound. Authorities do not know his condition.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.