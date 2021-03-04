Advertisement

Bonifay man faces several child porn charges

(WTVY News 4)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bonifay man faces 39 counts of child porn following a recent arrest.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Holmes County correctional officer Brian Carpenter, 34, after conducting a search at his home on Tuesday.

Upon investigation, agents found videos and photographs of porn involving underage children.

Carpenter was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Holmes County Jail.

Additional charges are expected.

