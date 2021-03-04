Advertisement

Jinks Middle School gets book vending machine

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Read Across America Day may have already passed, but Jinks Middle School is looking to make reading a priority year-round.

The school now features a book vending machine. The machine is stocked with books students can “buy” with tokens earned for good behavior or academic achievement. The hope is that by using books as an incentive for high performance in school, reading will be naturally encouraged.

“Our goal is obviously to put high-interest reads in the hands of our kids,” said Blythe Carpenter, principal of Jinks Middle School. “We understand that literacy is what is going to make us successful, it’s what is going to make the kids successful, and we’re doing everything we can to incentivize them reading more on their own.”

Money was raised for the machine with the help of the Parent-Teacher Organization.

