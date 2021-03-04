New plans for D.R. Horton development on Draper Lake

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The coastal dune lakes are part of the reason 30A was recently recognized as a National Scenic Byway.

Many people call the coastal dune lakes home, and new development could bring more people to the area.

“It’s the largest undeveloped parcel on any of our coastal dune lakes,” said planning director Mac Carpenter.

For Walton county leaders and locals, the property D.R. Horton wants the development of Draper Lake is extremely important.

“We really need to have it protected in Walton County. It’s why people come down here, not only for the beaches but for our natural beauty,” said Save 30A representative John Harrison.

Neighbors spoke out against the plans when they were first released last year, so D.R. Horton went back to the drawing board.

When a plan was first developed for the property, it included 180 triplexes. One year later, the plan has 31 single-family homes.

“They have elected not to request any buyout of any of the preservation that the county requires to be maintained on this particular site. So, they’ve made a tremendous effort,” said Carpenter.

The new plans still allow five percent of the land for commercial development.

Developers said whatever they build, will fit in with the neighborhood.

“There are concerns over what could be put there, especially with venues that have bands at night or loud activities,” said Harrison.

A conservation easement is also being included to help preserve the environment.

“This is a very pristine area, it’s ecologically very important. It’s on a rare coastal dune lake and the community would like to see it preserved in its present state,” Harrison said.

Preserving the area, while allowing it to grow, is a balance the county is considering as more people look to move to South Walton.

