New, seasonal flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local airport is getting ready for what’s looking like a busy tourism season.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) announced Thursday new and returning service for spring and summer. Airport officials say American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are expected to increase how many flights are going in and out of the airport in March. The airlines are also offering new flights.

Airport officials say new flights this spring include American Airlines nonstop service between ECP and Philadelphia (PHL), and United Airlines nonstop service between ECP and Washington – Dulles (IAD). Returning nonstop service includes Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (ORD/MDW), Denver (DEN), and St. Louis (STL), and increased frequency to Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte (CLT, Dallas (DFW/DAL), Houston (IAH/HOU) and Nashville (BNA).

Airport officials say on a Saturday in March, ECP will welcome more than 80 commercial flights.

Updated service at the airport from airlines includes:

American Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Dallas Fort-Worth, TX (DFW)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL) Seasonal

Washington DC (DCA)

Delta Air Lines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Southwest Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Atlanta, GA (ATL) Seasonal

Austin, TX (AUS) Seasonal

Baltimore, MD (BWI) Seasonal

Chicago, IL (MDW) Seasonal

Dallas, TX (DAL)

Denver, CO (DEN) Seasonal

Houston, TX (HOU)

Kansas City, MO (MCI) Seasonal

Nashville, TN (BNA) Year-Round

St. Louis, MO (STL) Seasonal

Washington DC (DCA) Seasonal

United Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Chicago, IL (ORD) Seasonal

Denver, CO (DEN) Seasonal

Houston, TX (IAH)

Washington Dulles, VA (IAD)

Passengers can book flights immediately on ECP’s website.

