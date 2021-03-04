Advertisement

Police: Ex-chief targeted foes in string of Maryland arsons

David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.
David Crawford, a former police chief in Maryland, stands accused of being a serial arsonist.(Source: Howard County Detention Center via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a former Maryland police chief is accused of setting fires to multiple structures that belonged to his adversaries.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford was arrested Wednesday and is charged with over 50 felonies, including first-degree arson and first-degree attempted murder.

A string of fires at multiple homes, vehicles and residential garages took place from 2011 to 2020 in Howard, Prince George’s, Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Authorities say investigations determined the fires were connected to people who had disagreements with Crawford, including former law enforcement officials.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Crawford served as the Laurel police chief from 2006 until his resignation in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case
Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the...
Gulf Power customers to see lower bills
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass
Some see it as a slice of Brooklyn, but for Nick's employees, it's a slice of family.
Local pizzeria holds fundraiser for employee with stage four cancer
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks at...
IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo apologizes, refuses to resign amid sexual harassment allegations
Prince Philip, 99, is recuperating after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing...
Prince Philip undergoes successful heart surgery
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting