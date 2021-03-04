The area is seeing an increase in substance abuse related to the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In just the last month, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 55 cases of people overdosing on drugs. Eight of those people died. That’s according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford at a press conference Wednesday.

“We are not going to tolerate drugs being brought into this community because we see it not only affects lives in overdoses but lives and families,” said Sheriff Ford.

A significant increase in cases, that many communities across the panhandle are seeing.

Local health experts are saying the increase in substance abuse is connected to the pandemic.

“What we are seeing is more people are coping with substances due to the mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, fear of loss, the jobs and things like that,” said Recovery Bay COO Benjamin Dobbs.

Experts are calling it an epidemic within a pandemic.

“People have a lot of fear in not knowing the unknown, what is going to happen to them in the future.” said Dobbs.

And it’s not just law enforcement noticing this trend. Local rehabilitation facilities have seen more people reaching out for help.

“Our increase in calls has definitely gone up and we are getting heavier cases of alcoholics in isolation and also a mix of mental health battles along with the substance abuse,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs believes this is only the beginning of the impacts from the pandemic.

“I think we are just tipping the surface of seeing the ripple effects for mental health and substance abuse just for a year of this pandemic,” Dobbs said.

Both Sheriff Ford and Dobbs agree the only way to combat this epidemic is with a community effort.

“This is a system that has to work together to keep the community safe. It is all about our relationships and all rowing in the same direction in trying to keep the community safe,” Sheriff Ford said.

