PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Haley Lemke.

Mrs. Lemke has been teaching fourth grade for six years at Bay Haven Academy in Lynn Haven. Her on-campus students had the honor of presenting her with the award for the hard work she does on a daily basis.

Almost all of her students say their favorite subject with her is Math because she always finds a way to make them understand it.

In a normal school year, she teaches math and science, but during this pandemic and virtual schooling, she is charged with teaching all fourth-grade subjects. With every new class, her teaching methods change to adapt to the need of the new students.

" Usually, I like to wait until I get to know the kids a little bit. They guide my instruction. I do things differently depending on how the kids learn and that changes every year,” said Haley.

She also stresses that it is important for her students to be independent thinkers while being responsible for completing the work they are assigned.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.