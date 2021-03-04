Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine comes our way today so ready the shades!

Wear something warm as well out the door this morning. Temperatures are getting started in the chilly widespread 40s. Yet with plenty of sunshine this morning we’ll warm efficiently.

So be sure that warm layer you put on today is something that you can shed later on today as we’ll be very pleasant this afternoon! Temperatures warm quickly this morning into the 60s by mid to late morning, and low 70s for daytime highs this afternoon. Under sunshine that will feel splendid!

We’ll see high pressure move in from the west over the next day or so allowing for skies to remain clear heading into tonight and most of the day tomorrow. With clear skies tonight and calmer winds, we’ll return to the chilly 40s for Friday morning.

While Friday starts out chilly like we are this morning, we’ll still warm efficiently in mainly sunny skies in the morning. Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon as our next frontal system ejects out of the Rockies and heads toward Texas to our west.

We’ll see this system work across the Northern Gulf Coast Friday night and into NWFL by Saturday morning with our next rain chance. Although, it doesn’t appear to be much more than a few passing showers Saturday morning before moving out east.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with highs warming into the low 70s for most. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running chilly in the mornings but returning to near 70 degrees Friday afternoon.

