Traffic accident closes Highway 77 in Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic on Highway 77 came to a halt early Thursday after a minor traffic accident in Southport.

Around 5:30 a.m. a garbage truck traveling west across Highway 77 hit a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Highway 77 in the inside lane.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the garbage truck failed to yield right of way and pulled into the path of the semi.

The driver of the garbage truck had minor injuries.

As a result of the accident, approximately 100 gallons of fuel and 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled at the scene. The southbound lane of Highway 77 was closed for about two and a half hours while crews cleaned up the spill.

