Advertisement

Traffic accident closes Highway 77 in Southport

Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled during accident.
Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled during accident.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic on Highway 77 came to a halt early Thursday after a minor traffic accident in Southport.

Around 5:30 a.m. a garbage truck traveling west across Highway 77 hit a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on Highway 77 in the inside lane.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the garbage truck failed to yield right of way and pulled into the path of the semi.

The driver of the garbage truck had minor injuries.

As a result of the accident, approximately 100 gallons of fuel and 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid spilled at the scene. The southbound lane of Highway 77 was closed for about two and a half hours while crews cleaned up the spill.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case
Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the...
Gulf Power customers to see lower bills
Deen wants to welcome everyone back to the re-opening of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, after it...
New stores emerging in Pier Park just in time for spring break
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass
Some see it as a slice of Brooklyn, but for Nick's employees, it's a slice of family.
Local pizzeria holds fundraiser for employee with stage four cancer

Latest News

A local airport is getting ready for what’s looking like a busy tourism season.
New, seasonal flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
WOMEN'S CIVIC CLUB OF PCB FUND RAISER
Women’s Civic Club of PCB to host first fundraiser since the start of the pandemic
WOMEN'S CIVIC CLUB OF PCB FUND RAISER
WOMEN'S CIVIC CLUB OF PCB FUND RAISER
Haley Lemke with her fourth grade Bay Haven class
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is..