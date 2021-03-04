Two roommates face several child porn charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Okaloosa County, two men are facing several child porn charges.

Weston Jines, 21, and Jacob Rush, 22, both face 20 counts of possession of child pornography and the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

A search warrant was issued for the home both Jines and Rush live in.

The search was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Both Jines and Rush are being held in the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.

