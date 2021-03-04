Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night here in the panhandle w/temps dropping into the 40s area wide tonight. Low to mid 40s inland w/mid to upper 40s at the coast. With a full day of sun on Thursday we should see highs reach to near 70. A cold front will bring clouds on Friday & a small chance of rain Saturday morning, but most of the weekend looks pretty nice.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.