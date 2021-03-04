Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Signs of some warmer weather are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night here in the panhandle w/temps dropping into the 40s area wide tonight. Low to mid 40s inland w/mid to upper 40s at the coast. With a full day of sun on Thursday we should see highs reach to near 70. A cold front will bring clouds on Friday & a small chance of rain Saturday morning, but most of the weekend looks pretty nice.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

