Women’s Civic Club of PCB to host first fundraiser since the start of the pandemic

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After about a year’s worth of cancellations, one local organization is getting ready for its first fundraiser since the pandemic began. Sam Martello was live with a preview.

The Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach’s Spring Fling Arts and Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 6 at the Frank Brown Park Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a variety of vendors selling items like jewelry, soap, clothing, local honey, original art and more. Admission is $1.

The Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach is a non-profit organization that has been operating in our area for over 50 years. Their mission is to improve life for all of Panama City Beach by supporting many local charities and organizations including Beach Care Services, Gulf Beach Food Pantry, the Boys and Girls Club, the Police and Fire Departments, and more.

To learn more about their event and mission, watch Sam’s full interview.

