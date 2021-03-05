Arnold captures 4A State Championship Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It is, safe to say, one of the most dominant seasons any Bay County high school team has had, ever! The Arnold boy’s soccer team has finished out an incredible, undefeated season with a 4A State Championship Thursday down in Deland.

That win coming 2-0 against the defending champs Gulliver Prep, and a 7 time state champion to boot. The Marlins were the aggressors in the first half, and notched the first goal of the match at the 10 minute mark. Dawson Miller lobbed a perfect corner kick to the front of the net. Micheal Sears redirected it with the header, and it then went off the foot of a defender. It was tough to see the contact Sears had with the ball, but he confirmed to us after the match he did get a piece of that ball, Marlins had the 1-0 lead into the half. The Arnold defense meanwhile, in usual shutdown mode, keeper Logan Cooley and company in the backfield keeping the Raiders out of the goal. Gulliver able to muster 11 shots total in the match, with the Arnold keepers saving four of those shots, the others just missed. Late in the second half, while the the Marlins iced it with goal in the 65th minute. A the throw-in by Jay Marino put the ball in front, and Zach Bischoff able to get his right foot on it and put it in the net. That 2-0 lead would remain and wound up as the final score.

So Arnold ends the season at 25-0-2, and with a playoff run that netted five wins by a combined score of 22-2. The team simply dominant all season long. And thus captures the first soccer state title for Arnold, and for any Bay County program.

“These boys, their entire career, when they were freshman, it was the final four. They fell short.” head coach Jona Hammond told Julia Daniels shortly after the trophy ceremony at Spec Martin Stadium. “The last two years, it was the elite eight. They thought they should have gone farther, and now to go on and win it, what a way to go out as a senior, the best soccer class in the history of Bay County. The first team to win a state championship, 25-0-2. I think we scored 126 goals, and we only allowed 14.”

As the players celebrated, the mood was one of a mission accomplished, a mission, at least one player told us, he knew would end with this title. And that it might even be done with an undefeated record.

“Truth be told, I thought there might be one game that we might have a hiccup on.” Bischoff said. “There were a couple close calls, but, I mean, after Christmas break, when we got back onto it, I could feel we were going to come to state and we were going to win. I had a great feeling about it. You could ask everyone else on the team. We all knew. We knew we had something special here.”

I am very relieved.” added coach Hammond. “You know I think if you were to look at our season and how dominant we were, you would think that I had an easy job. And I did not. I think the expectations were very high with this team. And so to keep them motivated, to keep them on task, to keep them giving a hundred percent effort, when maybe they felt like ‘oh we can beat this team.’ Just to keep them humble as well, it was very tough. But all the credit goes to the guys, they worked hard for this.”

The team enjoyed a meal together in Deland, before heading back to north. It linked up with the bus carrying the Arnold girl’s team, and both teams were expected to get back to campus around 10:30 Thursday night.

