Bay District Schools encourages reading through new 21-day challenge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Read Across America Week, but Bay District Schools is encouraging reading all year round. The district is promoting a challenge urging parents to get involved in their children’s reading habits.

The 21-Day Reading Aloud Challenge is a movement across America.

It encourages parents to read to their children, children read to their parents, or siblings to read to each other for 15 minutes a day, for 21 days. Breakfast Point Academy Media Specialist Paige Wiselogel said studies show this to be an effective reading strategy. She said hearing the words aloud improves children’s vocabulary and speaking skills. She encourages parents to just find the time.

“Anytime during the day. Before you come to school, to set the mood for school, sit and read a book to calm their minds. When you come home and their home, sit after dinner time or before bedtime,” said Wiselogel.

Wiselogel encouraged kids to find books they’re interested in. She added not only Breakfast Point Academy, but all of Bay District Schools encourages reading in any way, shape, or form.

