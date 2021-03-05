Advertisement

Bay District Schools encourages reading through new 21-day challenge

The 21 day Reading Aloud Challenge is a movement across America.
The 21 day Reading Aloud Challenge is a movement across America.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Read Across America Week, but Bay District Schools is encouraging reading all year round. The district is promoting a challenge urging parents to get involved in their children’s reading habits.

The 21-Day Reading Aloud Challenge is a movement across America.

It encourages parents to read to their children, children read to their parents, or siblings to read to each other for 15 minutes a day, for 21 days. Breakfast Point Academy Media Specialist Paige Wiselogel said studies show this to be an effective reading strategy. She said hearing the words aloud improves children’s vocabulary and speaking skills. She encourages parents to just find the time.

“Anytime during the day. Before you come to school, to set the mood for school, sit and read a book to calm their minds. When you come home and their home, sit after dinner time or before bedtime,” said Wiselogel.

Wiselogel encouraged kids to find books they’re interested in. She added not only Breakfast Point Academy, but all of Bay District Schools encourages reading in any way, shape, or form.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case
Deen wants to welcome everyone back to the re-opening of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, after it...
New stores emerging in Pier Park just in time for spring break
Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the...
Gulf Power customers to see lower bills
Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled during accident.
Traffic accident closes Highway 77 in Southport
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass

Latest News

The contentious anti-rioting legislation supported by the Governor gets its second of three...
Democrats call for vaccine investigation
The contentious anti-rioting legislation supported by the Governor gets its second of three...
Legislation would educate Florida students about the pitfalls of communism
Berg Pipe is having to let go of some of its employees due to the Keystone XL Pipeline project...
Berg Pipe to let go of more employees
The ferry is making its last stop in Port St. Joe for finishing touches before it heads to New...
Staten Island Ferries breathe life into Port St. Joe shipyard