Blountstown baseball working to help local family dealing with tragedy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The baseball team at Blountstown High School is working to show another way that community can wrap its arms around the Wint family in the wake of tragedy. Blountstown High School student-athlete Tevaun Wint was killed in a traffic accident over the weekend. As a way of helping, the baseball team is going to donate all the proceeds from Friday night’s home game with North Bay Haven to the family. And they’ll also have donation jars at the gate.

You know I just felt in my heart we had to help this family.” Tigers head baseball coach and football assistant coach Emory Horne told me via Zoom Thursday. “Our community has been good, surrounding, everybody’s come in to help us out during this time, to help their family out. And it’s amazing. I just felt we just had to do something as a baseball program because our sport is in season right now. And we had to do something to get some immediate help for this family.”

Tevaun and his family are not longtime Calhoun County residents. Tevaun’s father came north from Miami in the wake of Hurricane Michael, working to remove debris.

“They don’t have any family up here, all their family is down in Miami.” coach Horne said. “And they’re originally from Jamaica. So it’s really tough on them up here. And that’s one of the reasons their dad brought them up here, because when he got here and was helping out with the hurricane, everybody was so kind to him, and so nice, and thankful to him for removing debris, and for him helping remove debris. And help getting stuff cleared up. You know you live here a couple of years you begin to learn everybody around. And it’s like one of your own when something happens like this.”

And even though they were recent additions to the Blountstown community, they were quickly welcomed and became a part of the extended Blountstown family.

“A little background on Tevaun,” Horne went on to say “during the summer he had a full time job at our hardware store. He would ride his bicycle, it’s probably three or four miles. He would ride it to work every day, and never missed a workout or football practice. He was just one of those kids you don’t see like that anymore. You know a lot our kids are gaming and playing sports. As parents we don’t make them do that. And he’s like an old school kid.”

There has also been a GoFundMe page set up for the Wint family. And an account set up at Calhoun Liberty Credit Union, for those wishing to donate. Sunday at 6 o’clock there will be a candlelight vigil at the stadium at Blountstown so the community can gather to mourn for, and celebrate the life of Tevaun Wint.

