COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday, March 7th, those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to the Lynn Haven Senior Center to receive their first dose. Resilient American Communities is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to vaccinate 600 people.

The Lynn Haven Senior Center is one of seven locations in Florida that Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for to make sure the vaccines are being distributed to as many people in our communities as possible; that includes more minority groups.

“Especially the Hispanic and African American communities, because we are being more severely impacted due to prior health concerns or issues, lack of education, lack of availability. So we’re trying to bring this to a spot that is convenient for all people to come,” said Tony Bostick, member of Resilient American Communities.

These vaccinations are by appointment only and will begin at 9 a.m..

Eligibility includes:

- Ages 65+

- Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

- K-12 school employees age 50+

- Sworn law enforcement officers age 50+

- Firefighters age 50+

You can register here.

