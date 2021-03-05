Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Lynn Haven

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday, March 7th, those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to the Lynn Haven Senior Center to receive their first dose. Resilient American Communities is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to vaccinate 600 people.

The Lynn Haven Senior Center is one of seven locations in Florida that Governor Ron DeSantis pushed for to make sure the vaccines are being distributed to as many people in our communities as possible; that includes more minority groups.

“Especially the Hispanic and African American communities, because we are being more severely impacted due to prior health concerns or issues, lack of education, lack of availability. So we’re trying to bring this to a spot that is convenient for all people to come,” said Tony Bostick, member of Resilient American Communities.

These vaccinations are by appointment only and will begin at 9 a.m..

Eligibility includes:

- Ages 65+

- Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

- K-12 school employees age 50+

- Sworn law enforcement officers age 50+

- Firefighters age 50+

You can register here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deen wants to welcome everyone back to the re-opening of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, after it...
New stores emerging in Pier Park just in time for spring break
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman sentenced to prison in overdose death case
Gulf Power customers will see a $3.71 monthly reduction in the average power bill through the...
Gulf Power customers to see lower bills
Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled during accident.
Traffic accident closes Highway 77 in Southport
At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners voted to take the next step to...
Bay County takes next step in re-opening East Pass

Latest News

A Fort Walton Beach man is accused of homicide in a drug case.
Fort Walton Beach man facing homicide charge
Last week at Oakland Terrace Park in Panama City, that nightmare came true during one softball...
Local coach praised for protecting team after hearing gunshots nearby
A feature on a non-profit that gives bedroom makeovers to children with life-challenging...
Rooms with a Purpose
A preview of a community vaccine clinic taking place in Lynn Haven.
COVID-19 Vaccines for Minorities