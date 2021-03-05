COVID-19 vaccine availability expands for Florida educators

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida educators are now being allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine at Publix, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies across the state.

The locations follow federal guidelines the Biden administration released this week, which are broader for educators than Florida’s. The state limits the vaccine to school employees ages 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade, whereas the federal guidelines allow daycare workers, preschool teachers, and educators in elementary, middle, and high schools to be vaccinated without an age limit.

CVS confirmed Wednesday that it began vaccinating educators, daycare workers, and preschool teachers of any age. Walmart followed suit on Thursday.

Publix and Walgreens are also receiving vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, though Walgreens only just recently began offering vaccinations.

