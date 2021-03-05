Fort Walton Beach man facing homicide charge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man faces a homicide charge after someone overdosed on fentanyl last June.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricky Wilson, Jr. in connection with the case.

Investigators say Wilson supplied the heroin that led to the June 10th death of a 29-year-old Tanager Road man.

Officials spotted Wilson on State Road 189 near Eldridge Road and pursued him. Wilson sped off, then parked at someone’s home where he broke in. Deputies soon surrounded him and took him into custody.

They say they found more than four grams of heroin and the homeowner also said $500 was missing from her residence. In addition to the homicide charge, Wilson faces trafficking in heroin, theft, resisting arrest with lights and sirens activated, burglary, and driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender.

