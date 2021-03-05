Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few upper level clouds cruising by. We’ll gradually see an increase in those clouds throughout the day today. But you’ll need the shades out the door this morning!

You also may want a light jacket or warm outer layer for the early morning commute. Temperatures have returned to the chilly 40s largely. Just like yesterday we’ll warm quickly. So be sure that extra layer is something that you can shed. We’ll warm quickly into the 60s today by mid-morning and on our way once again to a high in the low 70s in the afternoon.

The only major difference between today and yesterday is our sky condition. A few upper level clouds cruise by this morning, gradually increasing throughout the day off our next approaching area of low pressure.

We don’t have any rain concerns throughout the day today. However, we will pick up a few passing light showers through tomorrow morning before this system clears out to the east by Saturday afternoon.

We’ll get a little cool down wrapping around this system as well. Morning lows remain in the 40s but afternoon highs only top out in the mid 60s, even with sunshine for Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies turn partly cloudy by the days end. Highs today reach the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a few passing light showers for Saturday morning with a cooler overall feel even with sunshine returning for Sunday.

