Local performer brings music and comedy to the Todd Herendeen Theater

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A performer that has been putting on shows for quite a while now has an exciting one coming up. Sam Martello was live from the Todd Herendeen Theater to tell us all about what we can expect.

Dennis Rader has been performing in our area for years, and he will be resurrecting his Moonshine character from his days of the Ocean Opry during a one man show Friday, March 5 at the Todd Herendeen Theater at 2 p.m. Attendees can expect a unique mix of music and comedy as no two shows are the same. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (850) 814-8373.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.