Local schools see an influx of new students from out of state

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For almost a year, families have dealt with the challenges online schooling poses.

Due to the pandemic, many students around the country still don’t attend school in-person.

Now many families are saying enough is enough and moving to Florida.

At Van R. Butler Elementary in Walton County, teachers say they’re noticing some students are behind after studying online.

“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments with kids coming in from out of state determining where they are compared to kids who have been with us from the beginning in a classroom… a lot of small group instruction,” said Joni Lawson, a second-grade teacher at Butler.

At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, there were over 70 new students from out of state at Butler Elementary School, and at the beginning of the new semester in 2021, there were 20 new students from out of state.

“The closest they can get to what education used to look like is what we have at Butler Elementary and what we have in the Walton County School District,” said Butler Elementary Principal Jimmy Ross.

School leaders said they’re doing temperature checks, practicing social distancing, and encouraging mask-wearing.

They’re also asking parents to inform their kids about the safety protocols.

“They’re so excited to be back in school and their kids are so excited to be here, they’re definitely stepping up and taking the extra measure to understand if my kid is not feeling well that day, I’m keeping them home,” said Ross.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Butler Elementary has had 17 cases of COVID-19 in students and teachers since September 6.

Educators said it makes them happy to see students back in class.

“It’s so enjoyable to see the kids get out of the car excited to learn, walking down the hallways, having fun, getting into the classroom, seeing the education, seeing the great stuff they’re learning, seeing what they can show us and how good things are going, and then welcoming them back every single day,” said Ross.

While things are not completely back to normal, Walton County kids are getting a lesson in welcoming new students to school.

Dune Lakes Elementary School, also in South Walton, has had 112 new students from out of state this year, according to school leaders.

