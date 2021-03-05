Special Olympics Florida kicks off new campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Championing inclusion for people with developmental disabilities -- that’s the initiative behind Special Olympics Florida’s latest campaign.

Special Olympics Florida kicked off Spread the Word Day Wednesday by launching a new “Race for Inclusion” initiative. Through this fundraising effort, several events will take place across the state from the Panhandle down to south Florida, including activities like running, cycling, and swimming.

”To really create a community effort in including all people,” Northwest Florida for Special Olympics Florida Regional Director Damien McNeil said of the goal for this new initiative, “Not just the people with intellectual development disabilities but everyone that’s in the community and trying to bridge a gap between the two communities into one.”

Patrick Rosser, a 25-year Special Olympics participant, says it’s important to spread the word and motivate others along the way.

“As athletes, we have to tell others about the sport and try to engage with others. Other athletes find out what their sports are, what they like, and just try to keep them focused,” said Rosser.

The campaign will last for nine months. All money raised will go to Special Olympics Florida and help with other programs and health initiatives.

For more information on how to be more inclusive and donate to this cause, visit the organization’s website.

