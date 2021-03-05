Advertisement

Staten Island Ferries breathe life into Port St. Joe shipyard

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Staten Island Ferry is a common sight along the East River in New York City, but not many people expect to see it in the Gulf of Mexico. However, that’s just where one can be found now.

The first of three Staten Island Ferries built by Panama City-based Eastern Shipbuilding is docked in Port St. Joe for its final stop before heading up north. The shipyard is where the ferries will be fully completed before they go to enter service.

“Certainly the buzz is a Staten Island Ferry is docked in Port St. Joe, Florida,” said Jim McKnight, director of the Gulf County Economic Development Coalition. “But the big story is the expansion of the Eastern Shipbuilding footprint into Port St. Joe, creating this shipyard.”

The reestablishment of a working shipyard in Gulf County is a victory for the Gulf County Economic Development Coalition, which wants to see economic growth in the county in areas outside of tourism.

“The big thing is it creates jobs,” McKnight said. “It diversifies our base. We get some manufacturing and welding jobs. We got a triumph grant a few years ago to start training young people in welding, so we’re ready for this facility to open.”

The first ferry is set to remain in Port St. Joe for around six months, but the two ferries following it may be in Gulf County even longer. With multiple other projects in the works, the future looks bright for the shipyard.

