Thursday Evening Forecast

Clouds are on the increase & rain is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is shaping up to be a quiet night tonight here in the panhandle w/clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for most of our area, but there could be a few low 50s at the coast. Friday will start sunny, but the clouds will increase over the course of the day. Highs will reach the low 70s. Those clouds will thicken into Saturday morning when an area of low pressure moves into the Gulf. That low will bring rain to our area early Saturday morning. That rain could linger until about lunch time, but after that the clouds should exit and it should be sunny, cool, and nice for the rest of the weekend.

