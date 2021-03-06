Donnie Tyndall has Chipola playing at a high level, team in first and riding a 6 game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola Indians are playing at a high level and currently own first place in the Panhandle standings. Coach Donnie Tyndall and his Indians with a 7-2 league record. The team riding a six game winning streak, with that streak including this victory a couple of nights ago at Gulf Coast. Chipola building a double digit first half lead and then winning the game by 21, 84-63. All that has Chipola half a game ahead of Tallahassee, which is 6-2, and two games ahead of third place Pensacola. Today I spoke with coach Tyndall about the fact that when you watch his team play, it’s clear the players have truly bought in to what the coach is preaching!

Probably what we do more than any junior college program in the country is spend a ton of time in the film room.” coach Tyndall told me during a chat we had via Zoom Friday. “And what I’ve told my players from day one, what professional players do, and what high-level college players do, is they get the film room to the floor. And I think our kids have done that. We have long film sessions, they’re not always fun, they’re not always peaches and cream as I like to say. But they do a great job of learning and limiting their mistakes from the film room to the practice floor. And then to the next game. So I think that’s been a huge part of the quick transition and the success that we’ve been able to have thus far.”

If you have seen the Indians play at all this season, well you can see the team has talent. Perhaps more importantly, it plays with great intensity, as if every rebound, every loose ball, every shot is the most important of the game. And that isn’t happening by accident, says coach Tyndall. “One thing my team has always done is compete. And I use that word a lot, we don’t just play, we don’t participate, we compete. A nd it’s about competing in college basketball. And again I go back to the practice floor. That’s something we do every single day. We film every practice, we chart all the statistics of five on five play. And then we meet, talk about it, and watch the practice tape as well. So competing is a big word in our program. And I think our guys have slowly gotten to the point where we are competing on every possession. "

So coming to Chipola seems to be a good move for the coach, and for the program, that took a chance on a coach who’d been kicked hard by the NCAA, and was coaching in the NBA’s Development League. And anyone who is watching closely should be able to see the Indians head coach is really enjoying himself in his current role.

“Well it’s funny you say that because my mom and dad, and friends, and close coaching colleagues have all said the same thing.” coach Tyndall said. “That they feel like I’m kind of back in my niche, in what I love to do. I love doing what I’m doing and I think I have an impact on young men’s lives, not just on the floor, but off the floor. And pro basketball was really fun, I learned a lot. It was all basketball which was really cool to me. But I didn’t feel like I was having the same impact in regard to changing a young man’s life, or helping a young man improve his life moving forward. So I think you’re reading it right, I’m having a lot of fun.”

The coach says he’s very grateful for Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons and A.D. Jeff Johnson for giving him this opportunity when a lot of other schools would not. It is safe to say he’s rewarding their giving him this shot quite nicely.

The Indians are back on the court Saturday night at home in a 7:30 game against Pensacola. The Lady Indians play at 5:30.

