Fifth annual Shriners Rodeo kicks off in Youngstown

The rodeo will return Saturday.
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday was round one of the fifth annual Shriner’s Rodeo, presented by the Shaddai Shriners.

The rodeo features activities such as pony rides, a mechanical bull, and plenty of food and drink, and of course the rodeo itself. Admission costs $10, and money raised for the event goes to a good cause.

“Our temple was damaged in Hurricane Michael,” said Tom Smith, community and public relations coordinator for the Shaddai Shriners. “Also with the Shriners we collect money and raise funds for our main project of taking care of the children, making sure they have transportation to our hospitals for care.”

The event is aimed at entertaining the entire family, and the Shriners believe that in light of the last year now couldn’t be a better time to enjoy the rodeo.

“Come out and get out of the house and enjoy yourselves,” Smith said. “And watch something that you don’t see every weekend or very often.”

Round two of the rodeo will run Saturday with doors opening at 5:00 p.m.

