Mr. Peanut rolls into town on his Nutmobile

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Mr. Peanut is hitting the road and making a stop close to home!

Friday, the Planters “Nutmobile” made a stop at Somerby Assisted Living Center.

The Nutmobile travels around the country spreading joy and taking pictures with people in places it stops at!

“Peanutters” are responsible for driving the Nutmobile around the country with Mr. Peanut, and said bringing a smile to everyone’s faces through small community events is exciting.

“We’re making an impact where it’s really needed, those smiles are so much harder to come by and so much more needed and so getting to be that joy in a community and you know, some people are like ‘this is the most exciting thing that’s happened in our community since March of last year’ so getting to be that smile is really special,” said Peanutter Shannon “ShanNut” Hope.

You can catch the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut Saturday at the Niceville Farmers Market and Sunday at the Mac ‘N Cheese Festival at Destin Commons.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.