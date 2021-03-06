Advertisement

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County

Officials say the man passed away in the accident.
Officials say the man passed away in the accident.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A West Palm Beach man is dead after his car was struck along Highway 331 in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred Saturday around noon.

A DeFuniak Springs woman was driving south on 331 while another driver was trying to turn left from Chat Holley Road. Officials say the woman failed to see the other car, resulting in a collision.

The woman was minorly injured and the man passed away.

