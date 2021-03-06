Advertisement

Panama City highlights young local artists

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For some students, art is just another class on the schedule. But for others, art is a way of holding onto memories.

“In India, back in my country, I just want to capture all the stuff so I could look back and see my culture,” Bay High School senior Dona Patel said.

And for some, art is an outlet to express themselves.

“Art for me, if I’m sad, I just draw. That’s like the best thing for me. Or I take pictures and I reflect my emotions in those pictures,” Bay High School senior Suheio Rivera said.

Panama City partnered with Bay District Schools to highlight more than 100 young artists in our community.

“Give them a platform where they can present their creativity and some of their inner desires that they utilize through the form of art, visual art,” Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said.

Now, that creativity is being showcased on nearly 200 banners hanging on streetlights. Not only do these banners line the streets in Downtown Panama City, but they’re also running across Jenks Avenue a few blocks down and on Beck Avenue in St. Andrews.

Organizers say this is a great way to show off the students’ artwork all across our community.

“We made sure that we encompassed any opportunity that we could to highlight their art,” DePalma said.

It’s an opportunity to put these students in the spotlight.

“It feels wonderful that somebody wants to show people my art,” Rivera said.

And encourage others to explore their creative side.

“I really like the fact that they make me feel confident about the work I do,” Rivera continued.

The banners will stay up through the end of March.

