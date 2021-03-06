Police continue to wait on toxicology report in mini-golf course accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two young children lost their lives on a mini-golf course in Panama City Beach when a truck drove onto the property, hit, and killed them.

Now, three months later, we still don’t have answers.

“I know people would like answers. We would like answers sooner,” Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez said.

The investigation is at a standstill without a completed toxicology report on the driver, Panama City Beach resident Scott Donaldson.

Police said toxicology samples are sent within a week after an accident. Results then take a bit longer.

”(The) common time frame is about six weeks, four to six weeks they say. You have to understand the labs are busy. They do it by the priority of the case,” Talamantez said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s crime lab is responsible for testing the sample.

In the meantime, we asked police what happens to the driver.

”There’s been no charges filed,” Talamantez said.

Talamantez also said the department doesn’t know if Donaldson’s license was ever suspended.

We dug into the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ website and found Donaldson’s license is suspended effective February 8, 2021.

The reason the department gives is he failed to submit a medical report.

Bay County Tax Collector Deputy Chief Jessica Laird said there are a number of possibilities that lead to reports, one being a car accident.

”It would depend on the law enforcement officer that works the scene of the accident. If the law enforcement officer identifies any type of impairment due to a medical condition, or they believe could be a medical condition, it could be triggered from that,” Laird said.

Due to the Driver Privacy Protection Act and HIPAA laws, why Donaldson was asked to submit a medical report is unknown.

For now, police said the moment they receive the findings of the toxicology report, they’ll move forward.

”We take the findings and add it to whatever investigative clues we’ve developed during the course of the case, and we determine if there is probable cause. If there’s probable cause we make the arrest,” Talamantez said.

We reached out to Donaldson for comment but have not heard back yet.

