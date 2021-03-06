School Choice applications open for Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to enroll your child in a school they are not zoned for, that window is now open.

On Friday, Bay District Schools opened the School Choice enrollment application. It will close on April 21st at 4:30 p.m.

You must have an active parent portal to begin this process and to access the application.

Just last year, 1,024 students submitted school choice applications.

Bay District School officials say they understand how important it is for a child to go to the school they want to.

“Parents want what’s best for their student and we want to give them that option,” said Keri Weatherly, director of Elementary Instructional Services for Bay District Schools. “There are various reasons why a parent may not be able to attend or have a child attend their zoned school. We want to be sure parents have a choice and a voice in those options as to where their child attends school.”

Officials say they will do their best to honor all requests. There are instances when applications are denied: for example, if the school of choice is already at capacity.

